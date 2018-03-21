Join Shelby Miller as she trains for the Cleveland Marathon: Week 4

Right now I'm mixing in interval training and watching Netflix, but I'm longing to get outside, so I looked up some motivational ideas to inspire me to get out the door for week 4 of my half marathon training plan. (Source WOIO)

I'm a fair weather runner. I'm not sure why it's taken me so long to realize that, but it really sank in this week.

For months now, I've been telling myself I'll get outside and run the trails once it's nice out. Well, it snowed on the first day of spring in Cleveland! My idea of "nice" running weather (at least 60 degrees... preferably 70) is still weeks (and weeks) away.

That doesn't mean I'm slacking on my Cleveland Marathon training. In fact, aside from my Las Vegas vacation a couple weeks ago, I've hit my mileage goal every week. But, as the runs get longer, it gets harder and harder to stay motivated and enjoy running on the treadmill.

Right now I'm mixing in interval training and watching Netflix, but I'm longing to get outside, so I looked up some motivational ideas to inspire me to get out the door for week 4 of my half marathon training plan.

Here's what I found:

Layer up and head out the door early (before your brain realizes what you're doing)

Bring a workout buddy (in my case, that's my dog Charlotte)

Go easy and take the run mile-by-mile

Make a pump-up playlist

Sign up for a race (done!)

Fresh snowfall means I’m stuck on the treadmill for another #halfmarathontraining run ????‍????



Five miles at a nice, comfortable pace. Fingers crossed I can get outside for this weekend’s 7 miler ???? pic.twitter.com/J8LfNfmDeQ — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) March 21, 2018

Thankfully, Cleveland's forecast looks a bit better with highs in the 40s and even low 50s.

This week's long weekend run is seven miles, which is the furthest distance I've run in months! I'm hoping to use the advice I've gathered to get myself off the treadmill and on the trails.

If you have any marathon training advice, please let me know! On top of posting on our website, I'm also posting daily on my Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. I'd love to connect!

