Northeast Ohio weather: Winter feel continues

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Clear sky tonight and it will be a cold one with a relatively light wind. Some spots could slip into the teens for a low temperature overnight. A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives by morning. This will add some moisture into the atmosphere. I think it will be just cold enough for some light lake effect snow or flurries across the area. We are not expecting any snow accumulation. We only make it into the mid to upper 30s for a high. Another cold Friday night. A major storm will track south of Ohio on Saturday. Dry air wins out for us and it stays chilly. Southern Ohio, however, could be looking at a snowstorm.

