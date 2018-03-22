King's perfect night: LeBron's 35 points, 17 assists without a turnover sets NBA record

LeBron James scored 35 points and dished 17 assists with an undermanned team in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-129 comeback victory over the Toronto Raptors.

James played 40 minutes without a turnover. He's the first player with 35 points, 15 assists or more, and no turnovers in a game since turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

"I've never seen anything like it," coach Larry Drew said following the game. Drew is subbing for head coach Tyronn Lue, who stepped aside to deal with his personal health.

"I've never seen anything like it, to be perfectly honest with you. 17 assists, 35 points, and no turnovers. It's just amazing... what he does, night in and night out. How he sustains it, it's mind-boggling."



- Coach Drew on @KingJames#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/Io0Y7wZF77 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 22, 2018

James' MVP-caliber season continues. Amazingly, he hasn't missed a game this season.

"Do you believe me yet?" James asked following the game.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.