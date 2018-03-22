Cleveland girl gets invite to White House Easter Egg Roll

A Cleveland family is heading to the White House next month. Lucia Innocenzi and her daughter, Adrianna, will be on the South Lawn of the White House for the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll.

"I was standing in Walmart screaming. It was pure excitement," Innocenzi said.

She burst with emotion when she read an email from the White House inviting her to Washington D.C. for the annual tradition.

Innocenzi said it's an opportunity of a lifetime that she wanted her daughter, who's 3-years-old, to experience.

"Honestly, we just thought it would be a wonderful experience for her," Innocenzi said. "We don't know how many Easters or holidays we'll actually get with her.

Adrianna loves all the things typical kids her age do- her toys, cuddling with mom and dad, and her new puppy named "Tucker."

But she doesn't crawl, walk or talk.

"You learn the different screams. You learn the different giggles. You learn. You really do," Innocenzi said.

Right around the time Adrianna was celebrating her first birthday, her family learned she had a rare disease.

"(It's) called pyruvate dehydrogenase complex deficiency. It's where her carbs and sugars don't break down the right way to fuel her brain," Innocenzi said.

There are several hundred reported cases of this disease with doesn't have a cure and is fatal.

But, Adrianna is a mighty fighter with the cutest of smiles.

"She's a ham," Innocenzi said.

Adriana does therapy several days a week and eats a special diet to ease symptoms.

Her family is ready for their big trip.

"Each day as it comes that is definitely our motto here," Innocenzi said.

