Nick Gilbert, son of Cavs owner, receives ovation at game days a - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Nick Gilbert, son of Cavs owner, receives ovation at game days after hospital release

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, sat in the front row next to his father at Wednesday night's game against Toronto.

Nick, who was just released from the hospital after spending 38 days under care following brain surgery, received a standing ovation from the crowd.

The 21-year-old was admitted for surgery to successfully remove a brain tumor in February. 

Nick was born with neurofibromatosis, a nerve disorder that causes tumors to grow anywhere within the body. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly