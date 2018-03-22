Nick Gilbert, son of Cavs owner, receives ovation at game days after hospital release

Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, sat in the front row next to his father at Wednesday night's game against Toronto.

Nick, who was just released from the hospital after spending 38 days under care following brain surgery, received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Nick Gilbert back at The Q following his brain surgery in February. Awesome to see him here.#CavsRaptors pic.twitter.com/GqJGhSeoMt — Eli Mooneyham (@Eli_Mooneyham) March 21, 2018

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert’s son, Nick, who underwent major brain surgery last month, was welcomed back to his first home game since (@NickFriedell is also covering his second straight game in Cleveland this week) pic.twitter.com/1HQdh0CVyA — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 21, 2018

The 21-year-old was admitted for surgery to successfully remove a brain tumor in February.

Nick was born with neurofibromatosis, a nerve disorder that causes tumors to grow anywhere within the body.

