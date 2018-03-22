8 Northeast Ohio communities make list for safest cities in Amer - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

8 Northeast Ohio communities make list for safest cities in America

Eight local communities are ranked among the top 100 safest cities in America, according to a new study.

The 2018 list, compiled by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, ranks the cities based off of FBI crime data from across the country to determine the most peaceful and crime-free communities with a population topping 10,000 residents.

Lewisboro Town, N.Y. takes the title for "safest city in America," according to the study. Chester Township in Geauga County is the highest-ranking safe city in the state of Ohio.

4. Chester Township
23. Olmsted Township
38. Montville Township
47. Hudson
50. Brunswick Hills Township
54. Brecksville
55. Rocky River
62. Sagamore Hills

