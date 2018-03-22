8 Northeast Ohio communities make list for safest cities in America

Eight local communities are ranked among the top 100 safest cities in America, according to a new study.

The 2018 list, compiled by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, ranks the cities based off of FBI crime data from across the country to determine the most peaceful and crime-free communities with a population topping 10,000 residents.

Lewisboro Town, N.Y. takes the title for "safest city in America," according to the study. Chester Township in Geauga County is the highest-ranking safe city in the state of Ohio.

4. Chester Township

23. Olmsted Township

38. Montville Township

47. Hudson

50. Brunswick Hills Township

54. Brecksville

55. Rocky River

62. Sagamore Hills

