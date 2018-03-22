Aniya Day-Garrett's father Mickhal is OK despite reports he suffered heart attack

Mickhal Garrett, the father of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett who was allegedly murdered, says he is alright after reports he suffered a heart attack.

Mickhal shared a video on Facebook to reassure those familiar with him that he is OK. He said it was a case of misinformation that was spread.

Aniya was found unresponsive by Euclid police and firefighters on March 11 at her mother's house at the Cultural Garden Apartments. She died at ths hospital and investigators say she suffered a stroke from blunt force trauma. Aniya also showed signs of malnourishment.

Her mother Sierra Day and her boyfriend Deonte Lewis have been charged in her death with aggravated murder. They are being held on a $1 million bond each.

Father of murdered 4-year-old: 'CPS failed me'

Court records show that Mickhal tried to gain custody of Aniya and warned the courts of possible abuse from her mother months before the child's death.

