Police body camera video shows Canton firefighters rescuing woman trapped under car

The Canton Fire Department saved a woman who was trapped under a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Canton police body camera video captured the rescue as firefighters pulled the woman to safety.

The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue N.W. on Wednesday.

According to Canton Police body camera audio, the driver was backing out of the garage when the female was struck and dragged underneath the vehicle.

The Canton Fire Department says air bags were assembled and placed for inflation around the vehicle to lift it up off the woman. Once the vehicle was lifted, the woman was transported to Aultman Hospital by ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.

The Canton Fire report mentioned that it was about 30 degrees with a fresh 1 to 2 inches of snow on the ground.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.