University of Akron's president to step down

President Matthew Wilson, of the University of Akron, is stepping down from his position effective July 31, 2018.

The university posted the news on Facebook.

The Board very much appreciates the time, energy and leadership President Wilson has provided to the University, as we have made significant progress on many different fronts to address the challenges we faced. He has put in place a number of initiatives that help distinguish UA and have moved us in the right direction. We respect his decision and wish him and his family well in this next chapter of their lives.

- Roland Bauer, University of Akron Board of Trustees Chair

Wilson has been at University of Akron since 2014, with previous experience in legal, business, and education matters both in the United States and across the world.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.