Toys R Us liquidation sales delayed, could begin Friday

Clearance sales across the country at Toys R Us locations were expected to begin on Thursday, but the liquidation is now on hold.

Toys R Us closure could add stress to families, toy makers as liquidation sales begin Thursday

According to CNN, a company spokesperson said the liquidation sales are now on hold. The company now expects the sales to start as early as Friday.

An employee at the Canton Toys R Us location told Cleveland 19 News that the clearance sales are pending court approval.

An eventual closure of all 735 Toys R Us stores will put about 30,000 people out of a job.

