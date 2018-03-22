Surveillance video shows shooting at Glenville Recreation Center

The Cleveland Police Department just released surveillance video from inside the Glenville Recreation Center during a shooting back in January. (Source WOIO)

Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2018 a single shot was fired inside the recreation center’s game room located 680 East 113th Street.

According to the police report obtained by Cleveland 19 News, there were about ten kids in the game room when the shooting occurred. Four of the kids were shooting dice and gambling. Six other juveniles were sitting on couches or chairs in room.

While looking at the security video, around 17:31:15 the shooting occurred. At that time, a juvenile is seen crouching down and running towards the women’s locker room door.

The Glenville Recreation Center had Cleveland Police Detective Michelle Witherspoon working there off-duty that night, as some Cleveland Recreation Centers have police staffed as security.

The shooting wasn’t called in to 9-1-1 or police for at least 45 minutes. This had Cleveland 19 asking “why did it take so long to call for police and where was the police detective at the time of the shooting?”

According to the police report, the center’s manager Tia Blackmon reported that “the incident occurred actually about 45 minutes ago. It’s been some time now. We didn’t call right away. We were trying to secure everything and make sure everybody was ok.”

Cleveland 19 News pulled files on Detective Michelle Witherspoon. It doesn’t appear the officer was disciplined for not reporting a shooting at the recreation center immediately. At least as of yet. Instead, Cleveland 19 News found discipline papers for Witherspoon from back in December 2016.

According to the discipline document, in September and March of 2015 Witherspoon was guilty of misusing the LEADS system to run a family member for non-law enforcement purposes and also for allowing a coworker to use her name while running himself in the LEADS system.

