Hard push from Ohio senators to bring the NFL Draft to Northeast - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Hard push from Ohio senators to bring the NFL Draft to Northeast Ohio

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH and Sen. Rob Portman, R-OH wrote a letter to the National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell to bring the NFL Draft to the Cleveland/Canton area. (Source WOIO) Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH and Sen. Rob Portman, R-OH wrote a letter to the National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell to bring the NFL Draft to the Cleveland/Canton area. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH and Sen. Rob Portman, R-OH wrote a letter to the National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell to bring the NFL Draft to the Cleveland/Canton area.

Back in February NFL reporters were saying the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft could be in a city in Northeast Ohio.

Reports: Cleveland or Canton could host the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft

Brown and Portman wrote in the letter Northeast Ohio would be a great spot for the NFL Draft because of the rich history football has in the community.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is in Canton.

The senators mentioned Cleveland did a great job of hosting the 2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships and the 2016 National Republican Convention.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter is saying Tennessee, Kansas City, Denver, Las Vegas and Cleveland/Canton is in the running. Schefter said the winners will probably be announced in May.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said a city can't host the 2019 and the 2020 NFL Draft. 

The 2017 NFL Draft was in Philadelphia, Pa. and the 2018 draft will be held in Arlington, Texas.

More than 250,000 people attended the draft in 2017.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly