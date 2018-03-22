Frontier flight to Cleveland diverted to Cincinnati due to unruly passenger

A Frontier flight from Phoenix to Cleveland Wednesday evening, had to be diverted to Cincinnati due to an unruly passenger.

An airline spokesperson says Flight 1864 was forced to land at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after a dispute between two passengers on the plane.

When the plane landed, one of the passengers was removed from the aircraft by local law enforcement.

His name has not been released.

Flight 1864 then continued on to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

