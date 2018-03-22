I-X Amusement Park releases new curfew rule

Three adults were arrested for weapons violations and two juveniles were arrested for rioting for the incident on March 25, 2016, according to the Cleveland Police Department. (Source: WOIO)

The I-X Amusement Park has released a new curfew rule.

The rule states after 5 p.m. anyone under the age of 18 is required to be with a parent or a chaperone to enter the park, according to social media post from I-X Indoor Amusement Park.

Proof of ID is also required, according to the post.

Last year the center increased the number of police officers during show hours, and placed security guards and gang unit personnel in the parking lot, near the entrance and in event areas.

Cleveland police, surrounding departments and multiple EMS units were called to the I-X Center in Cleveland after receiving reports of several people fighting.

Three adults were arrested and charged with weapons violations and two juveniles were arrested and charged for rioting for the March 25 incident, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

