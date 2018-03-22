Lake View Cemetery blooms expected on Daffodil Hill April 15

The first of thousands of daffodils is expected to bloom on Lake View Cemetery's famous Daffodil Hill soon.
Although it isn't peak daffodil season yet -- especially because of the cold -- the flowers usually start opening in mid-April.
Katharine Goss, president and chief executive officer for Lake View, said sprouts have started.
"We usually look for a burst of yellow around April 15," she said.
About 2,000 new bulbs are planted each year to join the thousands already at Lake View, according a cemetery official.
Daffodil Hill is located in section 3 at Lake View Cemetery, 12316 Euclid Ave. (The location can be found on Google Maps.)
