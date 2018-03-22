Temps could hit 61 degrees on Wednesday in Northeast Ohio

During her report on Cleveland 19 News at Noon meteorologist Samantha Roberts was saying temps could hit 61 degrees on Wednesday. (Source WOIO)

Roberts said the weather warmup begins on Saturday when temps could hit 45 degrees.

A second warmup will begin on Monday and temps could possibly hit 50 degrees.

Lows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be in the 20s.

At the end of her forecast Roberts said the overall outlook for April is above average.

Cleveland Indians' schedule features 17 home games in April

This is good news for fans of the Cleveland Indians.

Seventeen games will be played at Progressive Field during April, this is more than any other month during the baseball season.

