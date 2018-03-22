Downtown Cleveland continues to boom and the numbers prove it

Thursday the Downtown Cleveland Alliance released its 2017 annual report and it shows the resurgence is not slowing down.

Many wondered if the growth could be sustained after the Republican National Convention in 2016 and it appears the answer is yes.

Cleveland hopes to have 20,000 people living in downtown by 2020

Housing:

There are currently several apartment projects in various stages of construction.

The Halle Building, The Beacon and the Playhouse Square high-rise.

Some have questioned if there will be a point of saturation, where apartments will start to sit empty.

Looking at the 2017 numbers that answer appears to be, not anytime soon.

Cleveland hit a new mark of 15,100 people living in downtown. Since 2010 that number is up 40 percent.

Jobs:

Downtown Cleveland has become the largest employment hub in all of Ohio.

Since 2010, downtown has added 8,500 jobs pushing the total number to more than 100,000.

Destination City:

Building off of the massive success of the RNC, and some of the facilities created for that event, downtown continues to host major events like the NCAA Wrestling Championships this past week.

The only dip in the numbers came in hotel occupancy which fell by 1.5 percent.

That dip is blamed on the amazing year of 2016 in which Cleveland hosted the RNC, NBA Finals and the MLB World Series.

The report says the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland is hitting its stride.

Hosting 222 conventions and events in 2017, and already has 47 major events booked for 2018.

