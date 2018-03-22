Lakewood will host school safety forum to improve security procedures

Lakewood is partnering with the school district and LakewoodAlive to host a forum about school safety on April 12. (Source WOIO)

The two hour discussion called "What's Our Plan: A Community Conversation About School Safety" will be held at the cafeteria at Lakewood High School.

This will give the community the opportunity to share ideas and thoughts on how to make the school district safer.

The forum is open to the public, here are some of the topics that will be discussed:

Mental health

Police protocol

Preventative roles the community can be a part of

During the discussion there will be talk of safety and security plans that are already in place at the school district.

Here is the list of panelists who will be part of the forum:

Angelina Amato, junior at Lakewood High School

Brian Donahoe, senior at LHS

Patrick Fiorelli, investigator with the Lakewood Police Department

Jeffrey Patterson, Superintendent of Lakewood City School District

Michael P. Summers, Mayor of Lakewood

Dr. Molly Wimbicus, M.D. Pediatric Psychiatrist with the Cleveland Clinic Medical Clinic at LHS

During the final 30 minutes of the forum the panelists will take questions from the audience.

More than 100 LHS students participated in National Student Walkout to bring awareness to the issue of school violence.

