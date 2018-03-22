SWAT officers arrest two Akron men during drug bust

Police and SWAT officers raided a known drug house Wednesday evening.

Officers say numerous citizen complaints regarding drug activity at the home in the 900 block of Dan Street led to the police investigation.

Two men were taken into custody.

Rodney Boyd, 28, is charged with possession of Fentanyl, trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana and possession of criminal tools.

Jimmy Harmon, 28, is charged with possession of Fentanyl and trafficking in Fentanyl.

Both are locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Akron police also recovered 13 grams of Fentanyl, 309 grams of marijuana, two unit doses of cocaine, a digital scale, a box of baggies, a blender and over $2,000.00 in cash.

