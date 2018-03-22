Body found in garbage can on Cleveland's East Side, homicide unit responding to scene

The Cleveland Police Department said a body was found in a garbage can on Cleveland's East Side. (Source WOIO)

Police said the body was found on the 7300 block of Chamberlain Avenue.

The homicide unit of the department is responding to the scene.

Currently on scene officers have the area taped off, multiple cruisers are on Chamberlain Avenue.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

