Woman found dead inside car on Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland

The Cleveland Police Department said a woman was found dead inside a car on the 17600 block of Lakeshore Boulevard.

Police said at this time evidence shows the woman suffered a fatal overdose.

Several police cruisers were on the scene.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

