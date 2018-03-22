Georgia man arrested in Fairview Park for having homeless people cash fake checks

A 27-year-old Georgia man was arrested in Fairview Park for allegedly having homeless people cash fraudulent checks.

On March 20, officers were called to the Key Bank on W. 220 for a man cashing a fake check.

When officers arrived, they detained the 32-year-old homeless man and determined the check was fake and related to similar crimes in North Ridgeville and Rocky River.

Rocky River, North Ridgeville and Fairview Park police officers conducted a joint investigation and determined all the people who tried to cash fake checks were homeless men recruited from the shelter at 2100 Lakeside Avenue in Cleveland.

Officers say the ring leader is Gerlad Rashad Blalock.

He was arrested during a traffic stop in Fairview Park and officers say inside his car were numerous blank check forms, consistent with the fraudulent checks passed in the three cities.

Blalock waived his preliminary hearing in Rocky River Municipal Court and is now locked up in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

No word yet on how many fake checks were cashed.

