Can it be 80 degrees already? It is in this one part of Cleveland (video)

A capybara, the world's largest rodent, floats in a pond at the RainForest located at the Cleveland Zoo.

An Orangutan family at the RainForest at the Cleveland Zoo greets visitors.

It's cold in Cleveland and it doesn't look like it will be 80 degrees anytime soon for most of Northeast Ohio, that is unless you visit the RainForest at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

"It's a beautiful balmy 80 degress," Associate Curator of Animals Lynn Koscielny said three days after the start of spring.

A 25-foot waterfall greets guests who enter the building after trudging through predictable northeast Ohio snow and mud.

Julie Intihar kneels at the enclosure for the orangutan, her 2-year-old daughter Isabelle in her lap.

"We come here a lot, maybe once or twice a week," Intihar said.

"The weather is awful," Intihar concedes. "It's cold."

The two level, two acre building houses more than 10,000 plants and 600 animals. Maintained at 80-degrees year round the facility is perfect if you want to disappear, even for short escape, into a warmer climate,

"I have three girls, " Intihar says, "It's a nice quick trip and they really enjoy it. The always 80 is a nice break."

The RainForest is open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

