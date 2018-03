Ohio voter poll: Armed police, veterans make schools safer; split on teachers having guns

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A recent survey sponsored by Cleveland 19 News shows a majority of registered Ohio voters polled believe armed veterans and on-duty officers would make school safer for students, but they're torn on whether teacher having guns would be safer.

In a new SurveyUSA Election Poll, the majority of 1,408 registered voters polled also believe banning AR-15-style rifles would keep students more safe at school.

Here's a look at how polled voters replied to five different gun/school-related questions. (The credibility interval for these questions is ± 3.5 percent.)

1. If every school in Ohio had a metal detector at each entrance, would students be ... ?

Much more safe: 34 percent

Safe: 47 percent

Less safe: 3 percent

Much less safe: 1 percent

2. If every school in Ohio had an armed military veteran or retired police officer on site, would students be ... ?

Much more safe: 41 percent

Safe: 33 percent

Less safe: 6 percent

Much less safe: 3 percent

Not sure: 18 percent

3. If every school in Ohio had an armed, active-duty police officer on site, would students be ... ?

Much more safe: 42 percent

Safe: 37 percent

Less safe: 4 percent

Much less safe: 2 percent

Not sure: 14 percent

4. If every school in Ohio had armed teachers on site, would students be ... ?

Much more safe: 21 percent

Safe: 21 percent

Less safe: 22 percent

Much less safe: 18 percent

Not sure: 18 percent

5. If AR-15-style rifles were banned in Ohio, would students be ... ?

Much more safe: 33 percent

Safe: 22 percent

Less safe: 9 percent

Much less safe: 8 percent

Not sure: 28 percent

