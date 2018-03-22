Play Ball! Tony Z and Hoynsie are talkin' Tribe: 19 Sports Overtime

Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella and The Plain Dealer's Paul Hoynes are talkin' Tribe at 8 p.m. Thursday!

Tonight on 19 Sports Overtime:

The return of slugger Mike Napoli

Status update on pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who was injured by a line drive Wednesday

Opening Day: Kansas City Royals will head to Progressive Field on April 6 for the first home game

