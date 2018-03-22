Stow Mayor Sara Kline allegedly assaulted by councilman; claim refuted

Stow Mayor Sara Kline reported she was assaulted by a councilman following a meeting Thursday night at Stow City Hall.

Cleveland 19 learned the councilman in question is Bob Adaska.

Kline said she and Adaska, of ward 4, engaged in an argument as the meeting let out, and during that exchange, the councilman shoved her.

When reached for comment, Adaska refuted the claim and said he did not assault her.

There was a police officer at the meeting, but no one was arrested or removed from council chambers.

The mayor said she was not injured and did not require medical attention.

After the city council meeting, Kline went to the Stow Police Department and filed a formal complaint.

Adaska plans on bringing his side of the story to police on Friday.

Kline said the councilman was second-guessing her judgment over a recent city project prior to the alleged assault.

Adaska said he was questioning Kline's decision over the recent removal of a city-owned playground.

Stow Police would not comment on the investigation.

