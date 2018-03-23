I-X Center implements new safety policy for Indoor Amusement Park

The annual Indoor Amusement Park at the I-X Center kicks off Friday, with stricter security protocols in place following several violent incidents at the attraction last year.

WATCH WAKE UP CLEVELAND

Security officials say they will be enforcing policies and introducing a new family-friendly setting. This year's biggest security change is a new curfew rule.

After 5:00 pm, everyone under the age of 18 is required to be accompanied by a parent or parental chaperone to enter the Amusement Park. Proof of ID required.

The security presence will also be enforcing a customer dress code. Guests must wear appropriate clothing, including shirts, skirts, pants, and shoes. The park officials reserve the right to exclude visitors who do not follow the dress code.

Examples of unacceptable attire include:

All gang related items on clothing or person, costumes and disguises that conceal identity are prohibited.

Baseball caps are to be worn bill forward.

No skull caps, do rags, hoods or improperly worn clothing are permitted.

Last year, police rushed to the I-X Center after a brawl broke out between park attendants.

Video shows violent scene during fight at I-X Center

Three adults and two juveniles were arrested for their role in the riot.

The Indoor Amusement Park runs through April 15:

Friday, March 23: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 24: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 25: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, March 26: CLOSED

Tuesday, March 27: CLOSED

Wednesday, March 28: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 29: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, March 30: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 31: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 1: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, April 2: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3: CLOSED

Wednesday, April 4: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, April 5: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, April 6: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 7: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 8: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, April 9: CLOSED

Tuesday, April 10: CLOSED

Wednesday, April 11: CLOSED

Thursday, April 12: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, April 13: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 14: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 15: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOO. All rights reserved.