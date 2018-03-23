Northeast Ohio weather: Dry but cold weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We are tracking a storm well to the south of Ohio. We will stay dry the entire weekend but it will not be warm. High temperatures will only be around 40 degrees both weekend days. We have lots of sunshine in the forecast. The wind is expected to increase out of the northeast Saturday night. The wind could gust to 30 mph on Sunday as a strong pressure gradient sets up with high pressure over Eastern Canada and the storm to our south.

