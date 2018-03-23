Clinched! Cleveland Cavaliers guaranteed berth in Eastern Conference Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a guaranteed spot in the 2018 NBA Playoffs, their fourth appearance in four straight years.

The Cavs are currently No. 3 in the Eastern Conference standings, 10.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Raptors and 4.5 games behind the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics.

There are only 11 games left, but if the regular season ended today, the Cavaliers would face the Washington Wizards in the first round of the playoffs.

The Cavaliers host the Phoenix Suns Friday night.

