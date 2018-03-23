Colorado school district to introduce 4-day school week, longer school day

A Denver-area school district is going against the grain and will be implementing a four-day school week at he start of the 2018-19 academic year.

School district 27J, which covers portions of the Denver suburbs, says students will attend classes Tuesday through Friday.

To meet state requirements, students will be in class longer each day instead of extending the school year. Middle and high school students will begin instruction time at 8:30 a.m. and will be dismissed at 4:32 p.m.

District officials say child care will be offered for parents on Monday, but there's a catch: It will cost $30 per child, per day.

The hope is to create a more consistent schedule, and give faculty and students more time to prepare for classes.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.