Lakewood students travel to Washington, D.C. for 'March for Our Lives' rally

A few dozen students from Lakewood High School, along with adult chaperones, are going to Washington, D.C. to attend Saturday's March for Our Lives rally against gun violence.

Survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which took place in February in Florida, organized the event.

Local students said their upcoming trip to the nation's capital is an opportunity to challenge lawmakers on their turf.

"If they don't do something about keeping our lives safe, then we're going to vote them out in a couple of years," said Lakewood High School senior Emelia Oravitz.

Oravitz and Izzie Bryson are members of the group Student Committee of Activism. They organized and launched a fundraising campaign to make the trip possible.

"When we're all there together, united,it makes a way bigger statement," Bryson said.

The students will be joining an expected 500,000 protestors who will be filling Pennsylvania Avenue near the National Gallery of Art. The March for Our Lives group is calling on stricter gun laws. They want a ban on assault weapons, sales of high capacity magazines to stop and background checks for all gun purchases.

"I understand the need for a defensive weapon," Bryson said. "I understand the need for a weapon for hunting. But, I don't understand the need for a weapon meant for murder... meant for mass destruction of humans."

Oravitz and Bryson said momentum is on their side ever since their school walkout last week- paired with hundreds of other walkouts that took place around the country.

The NRA doesn't like the demands coming from the March for Our Lives group.

The NRA has an advertisement online championing the idea of having armed guards and teachers inside of schools. The group is also critical of the FBI and other agencies that ignored warning signs about the Florida shooter.

