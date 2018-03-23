Akron parents face judge after 2-year-old daughter freezes to death on porch

Bond was continued for the Akron parents who are facing felony charges after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on the porch in February.

Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Tierra Williams and 24-year-old Dariaun Parker with felony child endangering.

They will be back in court on Monday.

Police say Wynter Parker was found unresponsive on her parents' front porch on Feb. 2 in the 1300 block of Doty Drive.

She was taken to Akron Children's Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

It was determined that she froze to death.

Investigators say Tierra left 2-year-old Wynter with her father Dariaun while she ran errands.

The father fell asleep while watching Wynter, who was able to wander outside.

Cleveland 19 reporter Paul Orlousky asked neighbor Crystal Lucas who took Wynter home after she wandered a couple of times if "They ever give you an excuse like sleeping or." She said "Like she would come to the door and she'd be like, she'd be doing something."

"I just wanted to bring her home and let you know she was outside. She'd go thank you and she'd shut the door. She wasn't really, she was really good at keeping to herself."

The couple set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for Wynter's funeral expenses. They raised $1,500.

