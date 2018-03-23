3 people critically injured in crash on Cleveland's east side

Cleveland police and paramedics are investigating an early morning crash on Superior Avenue that left three of the vehicle's occupants in critical condition.

According to Cleveland EMS, officials responded to the two-car crash on Superior Avenue near East 55th Street shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Paramedics transported two of the car's occupants to MetroHealth Hospital and the other victim to University Hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the accident.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.