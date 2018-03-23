Cordray, Kucinich strongest opponents for Ohio governor's race leader DeWine, according to new poll

In a new SurveyUSA Election poll conducted for Cleveland 19 News, a sampling of registered Ohio voters believe Democrats Richard Cordray and Dennis Kucinich have the best chance in the General Election against presumptive Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike DeWine for governor.
DeWine, who is in his second term as attorney general in Ohio, is opposed in the primary by Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.
He leads by 32 points and is in no danger of being defeated in the primary, according to the latest poll results.
Against Cordray or Kucinich, DeWine remains the clear winner of the gubernatorial general election, according to the poll results.
When voters are asked to imagine a November General Election ballot with DeWine facing Kucinich and DeWine facing Cordray, Cordray slightly outperforms long-time Ohio fixture, Kucinich.
There are 32 weeks until votes are counted, but here's how a sampling of registered voters replied to gubernatorial election questions.
(541 likely GOP voters responded to this question with a credibility interval of ± 5.8 percent.)
(509 likely Democratic primary voters responded to this question with a credibility level of ± 5.3 percent.)
(1,408 registered voters responded to this question with a credibility level of ± 3.5 percent.)
DeWine has an 8-point advantage in this scenario.
(1,408 registered voters responded to this question with a credibility level of ± 3.5 percent.)
DeWine has a 13-point lead in this scenario.
Kasich is term-limited and serving the final weeks of his second consecutive four-year term.
Here's how 1,408 registered voters polled responded about whether they approve or disapprove of Kasich's job as Ohio governor:
(The credibility interval for this question is ± 3.5 percent.)
