Cordray, Kucinich strongest opponents for Ohio governor's race leader DeWine, according to new poll

Richard Cordray is a slightly stronger opponent for Mike DeWine in the November General Election for Ohio governor, according to a new poll. (Source: YouTube)

In a new SurveyUSA Election poll conducted for Cleveland 19 News, a sampling of registered Ohio voters believe Democrats Richard Cordray and Dennis Kucinich have the best chance in the General Election against presumptive Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike DeWine for governor.

DeWine, who is in his second term as attorney general in Ohio, is opposed in the primary by Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

He leads by 32 points and is in no danger of being defeated in the primary, according to the latest poll results.

Against Cordray or Kucinich, DeWine remains the clear winner of the gubernatorial general election, according to the poll results.

When voters are asked to imagine a November General Election ballot with DeWine facing Kucinich and DeWine facing Cordray, Cordray slightly outperforms long-time Ohio fixture, Kucinich.

There are 32 weeks until votes are counted, but here's how a sampling of registered voters replied to gubernatorial election questions.

If the Republican primary for Ohio governor were today, and you were filling out your ballot right now, who would you vote for ... ? (names rotated)

DeWine: 50 percent

Taylor: 18 percent

Undecided: 31 percent

(541 likely GOP voters responded to this question with a credibility interval of ± 5.8 percent.)

If the Democratic primary for Ohio governor were today, and you were filling out your ballot right now, who would you vote for? (names rotated)

Cordray: 21 percent

Kucinich: 21 percent

Larry Ealy: 1 percent

Bill O'Neill: 4 percent

Paul Ray: 2 percent

Joe Schiavoni: 5 percent

Undecided: 46 percent

(509 likely Democratic primary voters responded to this question with a credibility level of ± 5.3 percent.)

Regardless of who you may vote for in the primary, let's look ahead to the November General Election. Imagine there were a General Election for governor today, and the only two names on the ballot were Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray. Who would you vote for?

DeWine: 47 percent

Cordray: 39 percent

Undecided: 14 percent

(1,408 registered voters responded to this question with a credibility level of ± 3.5 percent.)

DeWine has an 8-point advantage in this scenario.

What if the only two names on the ballot for governor were Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Dennis Kucinich. Who would you vote for?

DeWine: 51 percent

Kucinich: 38 percent

Undecided 12 percent

(1,408 registered voters responded to this question with a credibility level of ± 3.5 percent.)

DeWine has a 13-point lead in this scenario.

How did Gov. John Kasich do?

Kasich is term-limited and serving the final weeks of his second consecutive four-year term.

Here's how 1,408 registered voters polled responded about whether they approve or disapprove of Kasich's job as Ohio governor:

Approve: 54 percent

Disapprove: 31 percent

Not sure: 15 percent

(The credibility interval for this question is ± 3.5 percent.)

Related Links:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.