State troopers investigate fatal crash with tractor-trailer on Ohio Turnpike

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck hauling a camper on the Ohio Turnpike.

According to the OSHP, troopers responded to the Ohio Turnpike near state route 8 in the Summit County around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

The Richfield Fire Department responds to accidents in that area on the Ohio Turnpike. According to a fire official, there was at least one fatality, but they wouldn't provide any additional information regarding injuries.

The pickup truck crashed into the rear of the tractor-trailer. 

As of 8 a.m., emergency crews and highway workers were still on scene to clear the crash.

