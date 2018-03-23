Police: 2 cars chase each other through Cleveland, 1 vehicle crashes into east side home

Emergency crews in Cleveland are attempting to remove a car that crashed into the basement of a home on the city's east side Friday morning.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, crews responded to the home in the 11600 block of Ely Street around 8 a.m. Friday.

Police say two civilian vehicles were chasing each other when one of them crashed into the home and ended up partially in the basement.

One person was taken to University Hospital. The patient's condition is not known at this time.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates to this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.