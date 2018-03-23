Ohio voters unsure who should run against Brown for Senate (who's favored in General Election), new poll shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A sampling of registered Ohio voters shows they are mostly undecided about which Republican candidate for Senate should run against incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is running unopposed in the upcoming primary.

Brown, a Democrat, is seeking his third term.

He was elected in 2006 with 56 percent of the vote when he defeated Mike DeWine, who is now running for Ohio governor. (Early polls show that DeWine is the likely winner in both the primary and General Election no matter who the Democratic opponent is.)

Brown was re-elected in 2012 with 51 percent of the vote.

If the Republican primary for United States senator were today, and you were filling out your ballot right now, who would you vote for? (names rotated)

Here's how a sampling of 514 registered voters replied in a new SurveyUSA Election poll sponsored by Cleveland 19 News:

The graphic clearly shows registered Republican voters who answered the question are undecided about who they will vote for to go up against Brown.

The candidate with the best chance against Brown, according to this survey, is Renacci. Here's how five different opponents would do against Brown in the General Election, according to the 1,408 voters surveyed: (The credibility interval for the following questions is ± 3.5 percent.)

Renacci vs. Brown:

Renacci: 38 percent

Brown: 52 percent

Undecided: 11 percent

Melissa Ackison vs. Brown:

Ackison: 37 percent

Brown: 52 percent

Undecided: 11 percent

Don Eckhart vs. Brown:

Eckhart: 37 percent

Brown: 53 percent

Undecided: 10 percent

Mike Gibbons vs. Brown:

Gibbons: 38 percent

Brown: 52 percent

Undecided: 10 percent

Dan Kiley vs. Brown:

Kiley: 37 percent

Brown: 52 percent

Not sure: 11 percent

