Guess who's coming to dinner? The Otter family of course

The RainForest in Cleveland is home to the a family of otters that includes triplet boys born in September of 2017.

An otter emerges from its habitat for some smelt and clams. (Source: WOIO)

A little smelt fish, a clam and dinner is ready for the otter family at the Cleveland RainForest. Keeper Brianna Duff only has to shake her keys to get the boys running.

The Asian small-clawed triplets were born at the RainForest on Sept. 24 of 2017. "Even though they were born in September of last year they still have tons of energy and are a joy to watch," Associate Curator of Animals at the Cleveland Zoo Lynn Koscielny said.

With a shake of the Duff's keys the boys, Adhi, Bejo, and Cipto join their parents Bitzy and Kibble, emerging from their rocky habitat.

The two level, two acre facility is home to 10,000 plants, 600 animals and a 25-foot waterfall, but the otters remain a visitor favorite. Visitors find the otters darting around their rocky enclosure before sinking below the surface of their pond.

The RainForest is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. daily.

