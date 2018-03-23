Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson share sultry photos from mate - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson share sultry photos from maternity shoot

Khloe Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson, is due to deliver in just a few weeks.

The reality star shared some of the sexy photos that the couple took for their maternity shoot.

Social media swooned over the photos.

Khloe and Tristan recently shared the gender of the baby.

The couple also said that Khloe would like to deliver the child in Cleveland.

