Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson share sultry photos from maternity shoot

Khloe Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson, is due to deliver in just a few weeks.

The reality star shared some of the sexy photos that the couple took for their maternity shoot.

I don’t even have words to describe how beautiful @khloekardashian looks in these pictures. My fave is going to be a mommy so soon ???? pic.twitter.com/MA9IRlXEm8 — Tash ? (@tash_kardash) March 22, 2018

Social media swooned over the photos.

Any day now @khloekardashian @RealTristan13 ???? can’t wait for the little princess?????? — jenny dodd?????? (@jennydodd8) March 22, 2018

I can’t stop looking at @khloekardashian and @RealTristan13 pregnancy shoot. It’s so beautiful! I love them all ?????? — Dash Doll ? (@khloloverdoll) March 22, 2018

Khloe and Tristan recently shared the gender of the baby.

It's a...! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson announce what they're expecting

The couple also said that Khloe would like to deliver the child in Cleveland.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.