Chagrin Falls High School lockdown lifted, students back in class

The lockdown at Chagrin Falls High School has been lifted. (Source WOIO)

The lockdown at Chagrin Falls High School has been lifted.

The lockdown went on for about 80 minutes on March 23.

Officers said the students and staff did an excellent job of handling the possible threat.

Police will remain in the area to help everyone feel safe.

Chagrin Falls Superintendent Robert Hunt said the district received a tip from the safe school hotline that yesterday a student overheard another student threatening an act of violence on campus for Friday.

Hunt said the student went into lockdown out of caution.

The school said all of the students involved in the situation have been interviewed and there is nothing to substantiate the rumors.

The district will proceed with normal dismissal plans.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOO. All rights reserved.