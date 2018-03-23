Cleveland Heights Boss Dog brewery pours Midwest flavor into Cedar Lee corridor

Something rather extraordinary is happening across the state.

Most know craft brew is an Ohio staple, but few are aware of just how much the industry has expanded over the last few years.

Ohio is now fourth in the nation in craft beer production, with a statewide economic impact of $2.7 billion.

Since 2012, the number of Ohio craft breweries has spiked more than 300 percent, from 63 to more than 250.

One of the newest, Boss Dog Brewing Co., opened in Cleveland Heights next to the Cedar Lee Theatre, and already the gastro pub is drawing in patrons from across the region with its lengthy beer list, from-scratch American fare, and keg- and brick-laden warehouse feel.

Brothers Josh and Jason Sweet, of Cleveland Heights, spent 18 months rehabbing the space at 2179 Lee Rd., and even received a $200,000 commercial loan from the city to help purchase the high-priced brewing equipment that hums and gurgles within glass walls next to the dining area.

“We like the idea of having people walk through the doors and finding fresh, new, exciting things whether it be the beer or the food,” said Josh. “This is the place where both of us were born…it’s the the place where our parents grew up, so we feel very tied to the community here.”

The brothers, who opened the brewery in November 2017, will open a patio this spring to accommodate the outdoor crowd and plan on rolling out new brews and menu items that will blend with the warmer temps.

