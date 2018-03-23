LeBron working on upcoming animated film "Smallfoot" (video)

Lebron plays will play the voice of Gwangi | Source: WOIO

As you know LeBron isn't just a phenomenal athlete. He also embraces his love for the camera. He's worked on a few films throughout his career, but his next project is something the whole family can enjoy.

Thursday, LeBron started doing voiceover work for animated film Smallfoot.

The byline of the movie is simple.

A Yeti named 'Migo' stirs up his community when he discovers something that he didn't know existed -- a human.

Friday, he spoke with media and jokingly talked about losing his voice at games and drinking tea with honey to get his voice box back on track.

He's excited about the entire process and can't wait to watch the finished product with his daughter Zhuri.

The movie also stars James Corden, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, and Common. It's expected to hit theaters on September 28.

