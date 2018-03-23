Cleveland Cooks: French Toast Batter - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cooks: French Toast Batter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A chef from Adega has released the restaurant's French Toast Batter recipe.

Shelf Life:

  • 3 Days

Uses:

  • French Toast

?Ingredients

  • 1/2 quart of heavy cream
  • 3 whole eggs
  • 1/4 cup of white sugar
  • 1/4 cup of brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon of star anise
  • 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg
  • 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract

Directions

  • Place all ingredients in the blender
  • Cover with the lid and blend for 45 seconds on speed 6
  • Transfer into a plastic container, cover with a lid
  • Practice FIFO, label, date and refrigerate

