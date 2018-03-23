LeBron agrees that there's "No place like home" - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron agrees that there's "No place like home"

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
The Battle of the billboards is in full swing.

The city of Akron jumped on board yesterday with a billboard urging LeBron to stay close to the city that made him.

The Wizard of Oz themed billboard read the words, "There's no place like home".

As NBA teams vie for LeBron on their roster, cities like LA and Toronto are doing their best to convince the King to join their squads.

In an interview today he mentioned he's flattered by the ads. But reassured the media that he's not looking ahead and is focused on the task at hand.

The next challenge is tonight at the Cavs tip off against the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. 

