LeBron agrees that there's "No place like home"

The Battle of the billboards is in full swing.

The city of Akron jumped on board yesterday with a billboard urging LeBron to stay close to the city that made him.

The Wizard of Oz themed billboard read the words, "There's no place like home".

.@stansburyshow: Akron Woman Posts Two Billboards To Woo LeBron James https://t.co/7gG1LOj5mX pic.twitter.com/U80PSmDYkP — Rock 1069 (@WRQK1069) March 23, 2018

As NBA teams vie for LeBron on their roster, cities like LA and Toronto are doing their best to convince the King to join their squads.

Funny. As an Eagles fan I assumed you meant Philly. Cleveland is not too fond of Philly right now with the whole LeBron billboard thing pic.twitter.com/YB2PqeHnrq — Muslim Jack ???? (@jaxpack64) March 10, 2018

In an interview today he mentioned he's flattered by the ads. But reassured the media that he's not looking ahead and is focused on the task at hand.

The next challenge is tonight at the Cavs tip off against the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m.

