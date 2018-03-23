Urban Farmer in Cleveland will provide straws only at request to minimize waste

The Urban Farmer on East 6th Street in Cleveland will only provide straws for drinks upon request. (Source Urban Farmer Facebook Page)

The Urban Farmer on East 6th Street in Cleveland will only provide straws for drinks upon request.

The restaurant said they are making this move in an effort to minimize waste and reduce the environmental footprint of the Urban Farmer.

Ohio nonprofit organization takes part in 'Refuse The Straw' movement

The nonprofit group Oceans Ohio has been promoting the "Refuse The Straw" movement.

One organization focusing on cleaning up the ocean, Project 0, has been asking people to stop getting straws or stirrers with a beverage.

Organizers said plastic waste is trashing every ocean.

President Lynette Reiner said the movement will help keep litter out of various streams, rivers, lakes and oceans.

A relevant way to show students how raising awareness and making little changes in their lives can have a big impact on the environment! #RefuseTheStraw #EnvironmentalEd pic.twitter.com/C8j8dVuq8o — Victoria Peric (@Ms_Peric) March 6, 2018

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.