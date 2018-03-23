USWNT will play against China at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium in June

The United States Women's National Soccer Team will play against China in an exhibition on June 12 at Cleveland's First Energy Stadium. (Source AP Images)

The United States Women's National Soccer Team will play against China in an exhibition on June 12 at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on March 30.

“We enjoy coming to Cleveland. The fans have been great for our games in the past, FirstEnergy Stadium is a top notch facility and the playing surface is always in tremendous shape. We appreciate the support from the Browns organization and we’re looking forward to a world class international match on June 12” head coach Jill Ellis said in a news release.

The stadium is hosting two other big events this summer.

Taylor Swift's concert is on July 17 and JAY-Z and Beyonce's concert is on July 25.

