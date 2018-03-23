Cleveland's Collision Bend Brewing Co. voted Best Brewpub in the country

The brewpub opened in 2017 and is in the East Bank of the Flats. (Source: Collision Bend Brewing Company Facebook Page)

Collision Bend Brewing Co. was voted Best Brewpub in the USA Today Readers' Choice contest.

“We were humbled by how many votes Collision Bend received to become America’s Best Brewpub,” said Luke Purcell, brewmaster for Collision Bend Brewing Company. “It’s an honor to be recognized by so many of our fans. For the past year, since we opened, we have worked very hard to create something special that would keep customers coming back for top-notch beers, unique food and stunning views on the Cuyahoga River.”

According to the Collision Bend website many of the brewing and food ingredients are from Northeast Ohio.

Collision Bend currently offers 14 different beers from its tap list, each beer is locally brewed.

The beer menu changes with the weather.

"Head here for a drink and dinner on the patio with a group of friends. Order as many apps as you can," Regina S posted on Yelp.

The food menu features pizza, tacos, tofu, salads and many other options.

The brewpub also has "Brunch on the River."

"Definitely check this out as something a little classier in the Flats," Cara B. posted on Yelp.

