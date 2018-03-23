Former Akron school teacher pleads guilty to having sex with student

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a former female teacher at Buchtel High School in Akron has pleaded guilty to having sex with a student.

Laura Cross, 37, Tallmadge pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery, these are felonies of the third degree.

Walsh said in 2014 Cross began a three-year sexual relationship with the 16-year-old student.

The student was living with Cross, according to Walsh.

Prosecutors said Cross was the student's legal guardian.

Cross and the student had a child together, according to Walsh.

She will be sentenced at 3 p.m. on May 24.

