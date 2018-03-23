Missing Cleveland Heights mom identified as body found in garbage can

A missing Cleveland Heights mother has been identified as the woman found in a garbage can on Thursday. (Source Cuyahoga County Missing Persons Unit)

The Medical Examiner identified Miriam Johnson,31, she has not been seen since late February.

She was in the missing persons files in Cuyahoga County.

The Cleveland Police Department said the body was found in a a vacant house on the 7300 block of Chamberlain Avenue.

The homicide unit of the department responded to the scene on March 22.

The case has been turned over to the Cleveland Heights Police Department.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

