Cleveland Indians announce festivities for the April 6, home opener

April 6, the Cleveland Indians are back at it in again.

This game will mark the Tribe’s 25th Home Opener at Progressive Field.

The team will host a pregame ceremony to celebrate the 2017 American League Central Division Championship team, during which the AL Central Division Pennant will be unveiled.

The team will also be recognized for its 22-game win streak, Corey Kluber’s second Cy Young Award, Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez’s Silver Slugger Awards.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by Rocky River native Red Gerard. - Red became the youngest snowboard Olympic gold medalist, winning the slopestyle at the 2018 Pyeong Chang Olympic Games.

-- and The Ohio State University Spring Athletic Band will perform the national anthem prior to the game.

The Indians hope to set the tone for the season against the Kansas City Royals.

The game starts at 4:10 p.m. but doors will open at 2 p.m.

